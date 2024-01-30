Philips India introduces hair straightener with NourishCare technology in latest TVC ft Alia Bhatt

The product will be available for purchase on the Philips website and at other online and offline channels.
Philips India, a player in health technology and innovations, introduced a hair straightener that's designed to style with no heat damage and NourishCare technology.
The straightener claims to use serum strips containing nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, Moroccan argan oil, and kerashine care to style and nourish hair while protecting it from heat damage. This technology locks in moisture and gives nourished, healthy-looking hair.
Commenting on the new launch, Deepali Agarwal, business head- personal health, Philips India, said, “The Philips hair straightener with NourishCare technology, proudly 'Made in India,' incorporates cutting-edge technology, offering a superior hair nourishing and styling experience without compromising on hair quality and health. Our brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt personifies the spirit of effortless style and resonates with the empowered individuals we aim to serve. With our campaign, we want to convey the transformative experience of using NourishCare Technology, where styling and hair protection coexist seamlessly.”
Alia Bhatt, brand ambassador, Philips Beauty elaborates on the launch, “As someone who believes self-expression is really an important layer of who I am, being the face of the much-awaited launch of Philips NourishCare hair straightener fills me with excitement. Philips, at the forefront of innovation rooted in consumer needs, also sets a great example of the amalgamation of beauty with technology that truly cares and the TVC reflects exactly this.”