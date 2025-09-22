Zepto delivers a fake wedding

Riding India’s latest cultural party trick, quick-commerce brand Zepto has announced the Zepto Great Indian Fake Wedding. Last week, chief brand and culture officer Chandan Mendiratta shared the news on LinkedIn, inviting people to sign up for the spectacle through a Google Form.

In a country where families spend lakhs or even crores on weddings — the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrations reportedly cost Rs 5,000 crore — a “fake” wedding might sound like a joke. But it isn’t. These events let guests experience the pomp of an Indian shaadi without the lifelong commitments. Dress up, show up, enjoy the food, music and dance — no rishtas, in-laws or stress.

There is a price to pay. On BookMyShow, tickets are already up for a “fake wedding” scheduled on October 23, 2025. Packages cover Haldi Night, Sangeet Night and the wedding itself, inviting attendees to “choose your side and join the grand baraat, fun rituals and full-on filmy drama without the stress of actual marriage.” Early-bird passes start at Rs 499.

Earlier this year, afaqs! reported on the trend. As journalist Cheenu Agarwal explained, “With limited capacity and an age bar of 18 plus or 21 plus depending on the city and venue, the events are clearly designed for urban Gen Zs and young millennials. You know, the kind who love Indian weddings but not the part where you answer rishta-related questions from long-lost aunties.”

Instagram-ready moments are a big part of the appeal. These staged shaadis are built for reels and photo dumps, something brands like Zepto are keenly aware of. “At Zepto, we saw this cultural wave as the perfect opportunity to reimagine how brands and consumers can engage, while celebrating India’s love for shaadis in a fresh, lighthearted way,” said Mendiratta.

Zepto is also bringing in multiple categories to make the experience feel like a full-fledged shaadi. “That is how the Zepto Great Indian Fake Wedding came into existence, an industry-first initiative where a brand is not just tapping into a trend but scaling it into a celebration,” Mendiratta added, hinting at “unexpected rishtas.”

Details are still under wraps. But the idea is clear. This is aimed at young, urban audiences who want the fun of a big fat Indian wedding without the pressure. And who knows, even at a fake shaadi, love might just crash the party.



Image credit: India Today