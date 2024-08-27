Zomato introduces ‘Book Now, Sell Anytime’ feature for stress-free ticket booking experience

So how does it work?

Customers can buy tickets to their favorite event as soon as they go live on the Zomato app.

If their plans change for any reason, they can list their ticket on the Zomato app for a price lower or higher than their original purchase price (capped at 2x of the current phase price live on the ticketing platform).

Once another customer purchases this listed ticket, the seller’s ticket is canceled and a new ticket is issued to the customer purchasing this ticket – issued and authenticated by Zomato.

The seller will get the full value of their listed price transferred to their preferred payment method (subject to applicable taxes).