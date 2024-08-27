Zomato introduces ‘Book Now, Sell Anytime’ feature for stress-free ticket booking experience

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The feature will go live on the Zomato app on September 30, 2024 starting with the Zomato Feeding India Concert.
Zomato has built its own ‘Book Now, Sell Anytime’ feature – a first of its kind by an Indian ticketing platform.
So how does it work?
Customers can buy tickets to their favorite event as soon as they go live on the Zomato app.
If their plans change for any reason, they can list their ticket on the Zomato app for a price lower or higher than their original purchase price (capped at 2x of the current phase price live on the ticketing platform).
Once another customer purchases this listed ticket, the seller’s ticket is canceled and a new ticket is issued to the customer purchasing this ticket – issued and authenticated by Zomato.
The seller will get the full value of their listed price transferred to their preferred payment method (subject to applicable taxes).
Zomato hopes that this feature is utilised for the right reasons by genuine customers. It also wants to ensure this does not promote ill practices in the events industry such as black market touting or unfair pricing. Therefore, it has put a few checks and balances in place:
A customer can buy up to 10 tickets per category which can be listed for selling.
The highest price at which they can list their tickets will be capped at 2x of the current phase price on the Zomato app – if the tickets for the event are sold out, the cap will be 2x the final phase price.
For example – if a customer purchased an Early Bird ticket for Rs.1000 and the current phase is live at Rs 2000, the customer can list their ticket for any price up to Rs. 4000.
The food delivery platform aims to empower all customers and remove any second-guessing about being able to book tickets in advance to events they love. The feature will go live on the Zomato app on September 30, 2024 starting with the Zomato Feeding India Concert. This is another step towards building a truly customer-first platform and growing this industry in India.