Zomato launches a new YouTube series ‘Breaking Bread’ hosted by Founder & CEO, Deepinder Goyal

In his conversation with Deepinder, Zorawar Kalra also speaks on his decision to expand from dining into delivery, through the launch of Louis Burger, during the pandemic — “I love burgers, and I never could find a good burger. But I never thought I could build a restaurant on burgers. But a delivery kitchen? Absolutely.” Emphasizing on the importance of food ordering and delivery platforms like Zomato, Kalra adds that “The system that you (Zomato) have built across 100s of cities across the country, I have an unlimited potential. All I have to do is open in a city where Zomato exists, and I can open 4 or 5 kitchens with minimal investment, and I can serve an entirely new demographic — which I perhaps would not have chosen to (do) through a dining restaurant because of the investment involved.”