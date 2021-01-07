Zomato 'leaks' "confidential" marketing WhatsApp chat in mailer campaign

The mailer is a satirical take on conversations between the marketing team and the rest of the company.
Zomato's latest mailer is a satirical take on conversations between the marketing team and the rest of the company. In the email body, one can see a 'screenshot' of a WhatsApp chat which supposedly happens between the company's employees as they converse on a group called '2021 resolutions'.
On the group, different team members talk about their concerns, and the things they want to do in the upcoming year. The creative team jokes that they want to make creatives without revisions from the CMO. The tech team asks for a remote working opportunity in Manali. These are all references to WFH trends that have been happening since the beginning of lockdown.
The meme team even references Yashraj Mukhate's remix of Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaz Gill's dialogue. The mailer also takes a minute to promote the delivery app as prompt with orders and deliveries.