Dunzo, Swiggy, Tinder pun on dogs - thanks to Yashraj Mukhate's new song remix

'Tuadda kutta Tommy, Saada Kutta Kutta?' asks Shehnaz Gill in Mukhate's newest song remix.
Yashraj Mukhate has done it again. The musician from Ahmadabad has created a remix song based on the dialogues of Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaz Gill, an actress.
In the clip, Gill is seen asking someone if her feelings matter or not. She uses a line which Mukhate plays repeatedly in the clip. She asks 'Tuadda kutta Tommy, Saada Kutta Kutta?' (Your dog is Tommy, but my dog is just a dog?)
The video had 4,542,578 views at the time of filing the story and brands were quick to jump in on the video’s virality. Each of the brands featured below found ways to tie the line back to their brand and its offering.
Mukhate's claim to fame was a rap remix of a dialogue from Hindi GEC serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' which was also noticed in the brand world. In the scene, Kokila Modi (or Kokila Ben as she's referred to) is seen questioning her daughters-in-law about who had removed chickpeas (chana) from the cooker and put the empty cooker back on the stove.
Mukhate also recently teamed up with fantasy sports app Dream11 to create an original jingle. The jingle had a mix his singing and glimpses of Dream11's ads featuring cricketers. The catchphrase of this song is 'Team Bana Lo', which is what Dream11's original ads also urge users to do.