Zomato reveals it delivered 22 Biryani orders every minute in 2020

The online food delivery giant told us about India’s eating habits in 2020 through a meme fest.
India’s diversity is best expressed through its food choices. We love food so much that ever 100 miles, we see culinary tastes change.
And chronicling and servicing India’s varied taste buds is Bengaluru-based online food delivery giant Zomato. In a ‘2020 Meme Rewind’, it revealed India’s eating habits; there were quite the eyebrow raisers.
Some of them being:
Someone in Jalgaon, Maharashtra ordered 369 pizzas this year.
414 people searched for 'bat soup' on the app.
Biryani was the most ordered dish. Zomato delivered 22 of them every minute in 2020.
Take a look at these memes:
The Zomato meme fest and insights into India's food ordering habits comes a few days after rival Swiggy released its StatEATstics 2020. It too found biryani as the king of food orders and received a biryani order per second.