Zomato says it will launch its 10-minute ‘Instant’ food delivery service in Gurugram from April 2022

Speaking about the need for such a service, Deepinder Goyal, CEO and co-founder of Zomato, who wrote the blog said, “Customers are increasingly demanding quicker answers to their needs. They don’t want to plan, and they don’t want to wait… Innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive (and therefore thrive) in the tech industry. And here we are… with our 10-minute food delivery offering – Zomato Instant.”