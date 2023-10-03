Zomato unveils quirky foodie game show hosted by Sanya Malhotra

Contestants face off in a series of lively games, including challenges like 'speed-o-meter' and 'guess the dish?'
Zomato is taking yet another step into the realm of entertainment with its latest venture – a distinctive game show". In a departure from the ordinary, this show, hosted by the talented Sanya Malhotra, aims to bring a refreshing twist to the world of culinary entertainment.
The premise of the show is refreshingly simple. Each episode features an intimate tête-à-tête between Sanya Malhotra and a handpicked food enthusiast. The conversation, divided into two engaging halves, offers viewers a sneak peek into the lives of these culinary connoisseurs.
During the first segment, the participants share personal stories and insights, responding to intriguing questions drawn from a humble fishbowl. This candid exchange sets the stage for the showdown that follows.
The second half of the show is where the real action begins. Contestants face off in a series of lively games, including challenges like 'speed-o-meter' and 'guess the dish?'. Points are allocated after each round, determining the ultimate winner of the Foodie Face-Off.
What sets this show apart is its brevity – each episode lasts for a succinct 10 minutes, offering a quick yet engaging glimpse into the world of food enthusiasts. With a blend of camaraderie and competition, Foodie Face-Off provides an interactive platform for viewers, allowing them to connect with their favourite celebrities and fellow food aficionados.
Here is a sneak peek