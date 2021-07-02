Zomato’s ‘leaked’ WhatsApp chat reveals the brainstorming behind its birthday month gift for users

You get to enjoy a discount of up to 60 per cent every day in July 2021.
Zomato, one of India’s leading online food delivery apps, has become a victim of a leak albeit not a serious one.
In this ‘leaked’ WhatsApp chat, we can read how the CEO, the marketing team, the growth team, the HR, and the finance team brainstormed on how the brand should celebrate its birthday month.
The conversation ranged from offering 60 per cent off on Zomato’s birthday (10th July) to offering it for an entire week, and to a whole month which ultimately led the finance team to leave the WhatsApp group.
Earlier in January this year, Zomato suffered a similar leak when its ‘2021 Resolutions’ group saw its conversations splashed all over the net.