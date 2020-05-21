Zoom's India head Sameer Raje on why the video app is so hard to beat

According to the app analytics firm Sensor Tower, Zoom was the most downloaded non-game app globally for April 2020, with close to 131 million installs, a 60x growth from the same time last year. Zoom beat TikTok, which held the top spot earlier. And, it’s anyone’s guess which country accounted for the most number of (Zoom) installs/downloads. India topped the list, with 18.2 per cent of the total downloads, followed by the US, at 14.3 per cent. Among the other most downloaded apps were Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The number of daily participants on Zoom meetings has shot up, from 10 million in December 2019 to 300 million in April 2020. Zoom is currently valued at $40-50 billion. It was valued $16 billion a day after went public in April 2019. As Raje says, “Video is the new audio.” Zoom operates on a freemium model and has multiple pay slabs. While free meetings have caps on their duration and the number of participants, each slab comes with additional benefits, like meeting management dashboards, cloud storage, etc.