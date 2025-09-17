Plum appoints The Mavericks India as strategic communications partner

Plum, a platform focused on employee health benefits, has appointed The Mavericks India, an integrated marketing communications agency, as its communications partner.

Plum provides modern and accessible health protection plans for startups, small businesses, and enterprises. While its main aim lies in group health benefits, the platform has broadly involved into integrating insurance, wellness, and preventive care. The company is also expanding its offerings to include both personal and business insurance, aiming to provide end-to-end protection solutions for individuals and organisations.

As part of the mandate, The Mavericks India will lead strategic communications for Plum across various channels. This includes strengthening brand storytelling, enhancing corporate reputation, and increasing stakeholder visibility, with a strong focus on thought leadership. The partnership supports Plum’s goal of making comprehensive health protection i.e. preventive care, group benefits, and personal coverage.

Shreyas Achar, commented: “At Plum, we are deeply invested in changing the way India views employee wellbeing. With The Mavericks India as our strategic communications partner, we are excited to craft a narrative that aligns with our purpose, resonates with our audience, and champions the role of health security in today’s workplaces. We look forward to this collaboration elevating our voice in the industry and beyond.”



Chetan Mahajan, added: “Plum is a trailblazer in the insurtech and employee benefits ecosystem, disrupting traditional models with empathy, technology, and innovation at its core. We are honoured to partner with a brand that is creating systemic change for millions of employees and employers. Our goal will be to shape authentic, insight-led communications that strengthen Plum’s leadership and connect deeply with its stakeholders.”

