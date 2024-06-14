Ads on biz premises, balloons and skywalks also included under BMC’s draft policy for OOH

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Guidelines for digitised hoardings are also expected soon.
BMC’s draft policy for hoardings will cover ads on skywalks, business premises and even stationary vehicles. The guidelines further mention that the minimum distance between two large hoardings should be 70 metres. For stationary vehicles, the minimum distance will be 30 metres meanwhile, for skywalks and foot over-bridges it will be 10ft.
The earlier policy did not not specify the kind of billboards and hoardings with a set distance of 100 metres for all of them.
The report says that the civic body will further also include guidelines for digitised hoardings. The body is looking to hold a meeting next week and make additions to the draft policy after which it will be placed in the public domain for suggestions and objections.
The draft policy also mentions that hoardings near high-tension wires will need a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the power distributor company and illuminated/digital hoardings will require an NOC from the joint commissioner of traffic police.
Furthermore, QR codes should be available on all billboards provide all detailed information relating to date of licence, its validity, size of hoarding, the owner and his contact details etc. The policy also proposes that there will be fees for social messages advertised by govt authorities but will need permissions from authorities like the BMC. advertisers with frequent non-payment violations may be blacklisted, says the report.
BMC on Wednesday directed licence inspectors to submit within seven days fresh reports with regards to the size of hoardings, whether digital hoardings are being switched off by 11pm and if QR codes are displayed on them.