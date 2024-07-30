BMC Draft rules to restrict video ads on DOOH

Video ads on digital are likely to be restricted in line with BMC's (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) draft OOH (Out-of-home) guidelines as per several media reports. The civic body is likely to fully restrict videos and propose an eight-second gap between two images displayed on digital hoardings. Earlier, the civic body had ordered that the 67 digital hoardings in the city would need to be switched off after 11pm. It was also decided that no new permit would be granted for digital hoardings until the committee frames these comprehensive guidelines.