BMC Draft rules to restrict video ads on DOOH

The civic body is likely to fully restrict videos and propose an eight-second gap between two images displayed on digital hoardings.
Video ads on digital are likely to be restricted in line with BMC's (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) draft OOH (Out-of-home) guidelines as per several media reports. The civic body is likely to fully restrict videos and propose an eight-second gap between two images displayed on digital hoardings. Earlier, the civic body had ordered that the 67 digital hoardings in the city would need to be switched off after 11pm. It was also decided that no new permit would be granted for digital hoardings until the committee frames these comprehensive guidelines.
The soon-to-be released hoarding policy is also likely to make it mandatory for anyone wishing to erect hoardings in the city to take permissions from the civic bodyʼs building proposal department. Currently, permission for such hoardings is sought only from the civic licence department.
The guideline may also disallowing the erection of hoardings on footpaths as well as on the right of way.
Scrutiny and regulations around OOH advertising tightened after an alleged illegal hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar collapsed on May 13,2024 claiming 17 innocent lives.