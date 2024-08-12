BMC releases draft OOH guidelines; digital hoardings to be switched off at 11 pm

1. The maximum size allowed for billboards remains 40ft x 40ft.

2. The permits shall be renewed every three months instead of six months earlier.

3. The earlier system of different sizes for different zones was found to be without any rationale and therefore, the Policy allows the Advertiser to put any size of hoarding (as defined in the Policy) anywhere in the jurisdiction of B.M.C.

4. Policies regarding DOOH have been introduced; All Malls, Multiplexes, Shopping complex, Commercial Buildings have to apply for digital LED advertisements.

5. Moreover, the Advertiser has to obtain also obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for illuminated or digital hoardings. In the absence of which, advertisement permit will not be granted/renewed for illumination.

6. All Digital / LED / LCD / Electronic hoardings shall be switched off at 11 pm.

7. Flickering advertisements are not permitted.

8. No hoarding shall be projected on the footpath / Right of way/ roadway/traffic island. Upon the expiration of the authorized period for existing permissions, these structures will be systematically phased out.

9. No hoarding shall be permitted above 100 feet height from the surface of the ground.

10. All pending proposals for new hoarding will be processed as per the new policy guidelines only.

11. Policy regarding blacklisting of the advertiser/permit holder for frequent violations on account of non-payment of fees has been introduced.

12. B.M.C is in the process of providing online services for grants and renewal of permits.