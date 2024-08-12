BMC releases draft OOH guidelines; digital hoardings to be switched off at 11 pm

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The policy is open for public consultation until August 28.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formulated the much-awaited draft policy OOH ads. The ‘Draft Policy Guidelines for Display of Outdoor Advertisements 2024’ comes at a time when the OOH sector is under severe scrutiny after a massive hoarding collapse killed 17 people in Mumbai early this year.
The guidelines have been framed for the display of outdoor advertisements, political advertisements as well as digital hoardings. The guidelines have taken stringent measures against both OOH and DOOH advertisements.
These guidelines fall within the ambit of The Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 and all other related Acts, Rules and Regulations. Hence, these guidelines are to be read in conjunction with such Acts and associated Rules, Regulations and Guidelines.
These policy guidelines shall come into effect from the date of issue and will be valid for the next ten years from the date of issue or approval of the next policy guidelines whichever is later. The 58-page document with detailed guidelines can be found
1. The maximum size allowed for billboards remains 40ft x 40ft.
2. The permits shall be renewed every three months instead of six months earlier.
3. The earlier system of different sizes for different zones was found to be without any rationale and therefore, the Policy allows the Advertiser to put any size of hoarding (as defined in the Policy) anywhere in the jurisdiction of B.M.C.
4. Policies regarding DOOH have been introduced; All Malls, Multiplexes, Shopping complex, Commercial Buildings have to apply for digital LED advertisements.
5. Moreover, the Advertiser has to obtain also obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for illuminated or digital hoardings. In the absence of which, advertisement permit will not be granted/renewed for illumination.
6. All Digital / LED / LCD / Electronic hoardings shall be switched off at 11 pm.
7. Flickering advertisements are not permitted.
8. No hoarding shall be projected on the footpath / Right of way/ roadway/traffic island. Upon the expiration of the authorized period for existing permissions, these structures will be systematically phased out.
9. No hoarding shall be permitted above 100 feet height from the surface of the ground.
10. All pending proposals for new hoarding will be processed as per the new policy guidelines only.
11. Policy regarding blacklisting of the advertiser/permit holder for frequent violations on account of non-payment of fees has been introduced.
12. B.M.C is in the process of providing online services for grants and renewal of permits.
Advertiser responsible for mishaps
The draft policy also states that in case of any accident, “the advertisers shall be solely liable against all actions, suits, claims, damages or demands of any nature.”
It also proposes blacklisting of advertisers for violation. This means that once blacklisted, the advertiser will be prohibited from applying for new hoarding installations, with the blacklisting being either permanent or for a specific period depending on the offense. The draft also proposes mandatory insurance coverage ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore to cover potential loss or damage caused by hoardings.
The ad licence fee will also be increased by 10% every year.
According to the BMC, all advertisers/stakeholders/citizens are requested to submit their suggestions & objections on or before August 26, 2024 till 5 pm.