Bold Care and Zepto billboard banter promote men's sexual health through humour and wit

The #TakeBoldCareOfHer campaign encourages individuals to prioritise their intimate well-being and take proactive steps towards maintaining a healthy and fulfilling sexual life. Through informative content, engaging visuals, and interactive challenges, Bold Care aims to empower men with the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed decisions about their sexual health. The billboards have captured the imagination of the public, with many applauding the brands for their approach to promoting health and wellness. This marketing strategy not only creates a buzz around men's sexual health but also underscores the importance of open discussions and de-stigmatisation in healthcare.