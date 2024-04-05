Bold Care and Zepto billboard banter promote men's sexual health through humour and wit

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Having been strategically placed in high-traffic areas, they are attracting passersby's attention and sparking discussions.
In a marketing campaign, Bold Care and Zepto have engaged in a friendly banter with billboards in Delhi’s Galleria Mall and Mayapuri Flyover area, sparking conversations around men's sexual health and encouraging the community to participate in Bold Care's latest #TakeBoldCareofher campaign.
The billboards, strategically placed in high-traffic areas of the city, feature witty exchanges between the two brands, captivating the attention of passersby and igniting discussions around important topic of men’s sexual health.
Rajat Jadhav, co-founder of Bold Care, shared his excitement about the banter, stating, "We wanted to convey a serious message in a light-hearted and relatable manner. By engaging in this playful banter with Zepto, we hope to raise awareness about men's sexual health while also showcasing the fun side of addressing these crucial issues."
The #TakeBoldCareOfHer campaign encourages individuals to prioritise their intimate well-being and take proactive steps towards maintaining a healthy and fulfilling sexual life. Through informative content, engaging visuals, and interactive challenges, Bold Care aims to empower men with the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed decisions about their sexual health. The billboards have captured the imagination of the public, with many applauding the brands for their approach to promoting health and wellness. This marketing strategy not only creates a buzz around men's sexual health but also underscores the importance of open discussions and de-stigmatisation in healthcare.
As the banter unfolds on the billboards of Delhi, it is evident that Bold Care is committed to paving the way for a more inclusive and proactive approach to men's sexual health and Zepto’s commitment of delivering it on time. By combining creativity with a genuine concern for the well-being of their audience, these brands are setting a new standard for health communication and community engagement.