Dove showcases its 10-in-1 deep repair mask with an OOH campaign

The campaign highlights Dove's 10-in-1 hair mask, that claims to reverse up to three years of damage.
Dove has launched its biggest OOH campaign for its new 10-in-1 deep repair treatment mask. The campaign, titled "Pause, Reverse, and Play," marks a significant milestone in Dove’s commitment to innovation and customer engagement.
This campaign will cover over 4000 key touchpoints across India, strategically placed in high-traffic areas such as malls, highways, residential neighbourhoods, metro stations, and pivotal locations in 12 cities: Bangalore, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune, and Thane.
"OOH is a crucial medium to impactfully reinforce Dove’s expertise in hair care" said Sairam Subramanian, vice president, hair care, HUL. “This being one of our biggest OOH campaigns to date, we have strategically positioned our assets in key locations across cities and in different formats. This campaign celebrates the journey of beautiful hair without any worry of hair damage with Dove’s new 10 in 1 Deep Repair Treatment Hair mask”.
