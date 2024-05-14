Ego Media's 100-foot billboard at Mumbai's Ghatkopar collapses and kills 14 in the storm

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The police have filed a case against Ego Media's owner and others involved in an incident, alleging they did not obtain a NOC from the BMC.
Fourteen individuals lost their lives and more than 70 were hurt when a large billboard fell during a severe storm in Mumbai on May 13, 2024, as reported by NDTV. The storm's intense power caused the 100-foot billboard across from a fuel station in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area to collapse onto the station with great force.
The metal structure was caught on CCTV as it ripped through the roofs of numerous cars before crashing to the ground. A search and rescue operation is underway. The NDRF has sent out two teams to provide assistance in coordination with the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other organisations.
Ego Media erected the hoarding on a plot leased to the Police Welfare Corporation by the Maharashtra government's Police Housing Division. There are four billboards from Ego Media on the property, with one of them falling down on Monday night.
The Mumbai Police filed a case against the owner of Ego Media, as well as other individuals involved in the incident. Even though Ego Media received approval for all four hoardings from the assistant commissioner of police (Railways), including the one that fell, they did not get permission or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the BMC before putting them up.
As a result, the BMC has sent a notification to the Railway Police's ACP and the Railway Commissioner, requesting the revocation of all approvals given by the Railways and the dismantling of the billboards.
A sudden and strong dust storm engulfed Mumbai yesterday evening, plunging the city into darkness as residents turned to social media to share their experiences of the chaos. Transport networks experienced the majority of the storm's force, causing local trains and airport services to come to a standstill during the storm. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was forced to temporarily halt flight operations.
Mumbai has been hit by a massive hoarding collapse, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Despite the unexpected rain providing relief, power cuts in some areas, such as Kalwa in Thane, have increased difficulties for residents. Satellite towns like Thane, Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar have also experienced uprooted trees and structural damage.
CM Eknath Shinde has promised to conduct a structural evaluation of all billboards in the city and take down any illegal or hazardous ones immediately. The authorities will investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable. Each family of the hoarding collapse victims will receive Rs 5 lakh in aid.