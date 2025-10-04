Fastrack’s UFO collection lands in 7 cities with 3D billboards

Fastrack has unveiled a large-scale Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign for its UFO (Unidentified Fashion Object) Collection, using giant 3D UFO installations across Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune. Some billboards included dynamic lighting to create stronger visual impact.

The installations highlight the futuristic design elements of the collection and aim to spark curiosity while reinforcing Fastrack’s youthful positioning. Each billboard carries the “Unidentified Fashion Object” idea consistently, supported by collaborations with fashion creators who extended the campaign online, showcasing the collection in everyday style contexts.

Danny Jacob, head of marketing, Fastrack Watches, said: “The magic in marketing happens when product, communication, and media come together to not just meet consumer needs, but to inspire them. With the UFO Collection, we went beyond traditional displays to take consumers on an immersive billboard journey, where every installation told its own story. This campaign wasn’t just about showcasing a collection—it was about creating a narrative that sparks curiosity and captures attention, much like the collection itself.”

The initiative, created in collaboration with Madison World, combined creative OOH executions and digital storytelling to bring the UFO Collection to audiences across India.