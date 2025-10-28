Footwear brand Chupps’ washable billboard makes a sustainability statement

You would have heard of brands coming up with innovative OOH ideas, such as looking normal in daylight and sparkling at night, rotating fans, or changing colours. But this one’s different. It is meant to mirror its product philosophy of sustainability. In other words, it is sustainable because it will decompose on its own.
Chupps, a footwear brand, has introduced a biodegradable footwear range, designed to decompose naturally within 24 months of disposal. To raise awareness about this, the brand unveiled a biodegradable billboard in Bandra, Mumbai, made entirely of bamboo, clay, sawdust, hay, and natural rope.
Speaking about the innovation, Yashesh Mukhi, founder of Chupps, explains that nearly 95%–98% of global footwear ends up in landfills, taking anywhere between 200 and 1,000 years to decompose.
“In India alone, around 2.6 billion pairs of footwear were consumed last year, and almost all of them got discarded into landfills. We wanted to solve this sustainability challenge without increasing CO₂ emissions.”
Unlike many brands that focus on recycling or repurposing materials, Chupps took a different route. “Recycling actually increases power consumption and CO₂ output,” says Mukhi. “So instead, we worked on the material composition itself—ensuring that, at the end of its life, the product can return to the earth naturally.”
The brand’s biodegradable range, called ‘True Zero’, launched in December 2024, uses a specially formulated EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) compound.
“It’s the ingredients and proportions in our EVA compounding that accelerate biodegradation,” explains Mukhi. “That’s what makes our footwear different – it’s designed to break down naturally when it reaches a landfill.”
To bring this philosophy to life, Chupps collaborated with INTO Creative to design an OOH that disintegrates naturally when it rains, mirroring the brand’s latest innovation: footwear that biodegrades in just 24 months once discarded in a landfill environment.
The billboard was unveiled near Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow in Bandra, a high-visibility location. “The structure is made of natural bamboo, tied with coconut rope, and coated with a mix of clay, sawdust, and hay,” says Santosh Padhi (Paddy), founder and chief creative officer of INTO Creative.
“There’s even a 16-foot chappal installation with the line, ‘100% biodegradable – exactly like this billboard.’ When it rains, the billboard will gradually disintegrate, leaving behind only the bamboo skeleton.”
According to Paddy, the idea stems directly from the product itself. “The best ideas come from the brand core. Since our footwear disintegrates, we thought, 'Why not make the billboard disintegrate too?' It’s an honest articulation of our product.”
Mukhi adds that the campaign will be amplified through a mix of media coverage, influencer collaborations, and organic social content. “We’ve invited members of the media, influencers, and creators to cover the billboard as it unfolds. It’s a powerful way to tell our story,” he says.
Targeting the 16–35-year-old demographic, Chupps believes younger consumers are more receptive to sustainable innovation. “They’re conscious, evolving, and more willing to adopt newer, eco-friendly options,” Mukhi notes.
If the Bandra installation receives a positive response, the brand plans to replicate similar biodegradable OOH campaigns across other cities.
Unlike many eco-friendly or sustainable products that come with a higher price tag, Chupps has managed to make its biodegradable range affordable. “Usually, sustainable or planet-friendly products are expensive – whether it’s an EV or organic food,” Paddy says. “But Yashesh and the team have made it affordable. The slippers start at Rs 599.”
Mukhi adds, “Sustainable consumption shouldn’t cost more. We’ve priced our biodegradable footwear exactly like non-sustainable options, so consumers don’t have to choose between what’s right and what’s affordable.”
He emphasises that biodegradability doesn’t affect the quality or longevity of the footwear. “If anything, it improves it. The material we use is stronger and more comfortable.”
The brand has also conducted lab tests and certifications to support its biodegradability claims.
Founded in 2021, Chupps currently operates with a 50:50 online and offline revenue split, clocking a Rs 50 crore annual revenue run rate and growing 8–10% month-on-month. Its largest markets include Mumbai, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
The brand’s first exclusive retail store will open in November at City Mall, Andheri, marking the beginning of its offline expansion. Until now, Chupps has retailed through multi-brand footwear outlets.
“The urban consumer is definitely more sustainability-conscious, given their higher exposure to global trends and content,” Mukhi says, noting that awareness in smaller towns is still growing.
Chupps focuses exclusively on open-toe footwear such as sliders and flip-flops. “There aren’t many brands of scale that do only open footwear. Most are shoe brands that treat open footwear as an add-on,” Mukhi points out. “That gives us a unique edge.”
The brand is also investing in new functional innovations. “We have something called Foam Six, which uses a 6 mm foam layer that ensures a snug fit for different foot shapes. And we're also developing a 100% waterproof foam sandal that won’t absorb water- ideal for beaches and showers.”
By the end of this financial year, Chupps aims to clock a Rs 100 crore annual revenue milestone.
Paddy acknowledges that designing a biodegradable outdoor campaign came with hurdles. “From getting BMC permissions to finding artisans skilled in working with clay and hay, every step was a challenge,” he says.
“We collaborated with sculptors who make eco-friendly Ganesha and Durga idols to bring this idea to life. We wanted to stay completely authentic — no metal, no plastic, no shortcuts.”
He says that the team’s success with this installation has boosted confidence to replicate similar billboards in other cities soon.
Chupps also extends its sustainability efforts beyond the product. “All our packaging is biodegradable – we don’t use plastic.”
“Even our transport choices are evolving; we’re exploring EV-based logistics to further reduce our carbon footprint. For us, sustainability isn’t just a marketing line. It’s about creating products and communications that live and end responsibly,” says Mukhi.