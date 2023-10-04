Frooti gets Rs 7cr for the festive season from Parle Agro’s Rs 25cr OOH budget

DOOH advertising for the mango beverage inside INOX and PVR theatres is also in the planning stages.
The next time one keeps spotting billboards of actors Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan sipping Frooti at every turn, know that these sightings will continue till the end of the festive season.
Parle Agro, parent company to Frooti and other beverage brands such as Appy, Appy Fizz, Frio, Smoodh, and Bombay 99, has launched an extensive OOH campaign for its mango beverage during the ongoing festive season.
“The outdoor advertising budget for Frooti in the festive season is Rs 7 crore. The total outdoor advertising budget for all Parle Agro brands for FY24 is Rs 25 crore,” says Nadia Chauhan, JMD, Parle Agro.
In a press note, Parle Agro said that it is the first time in five years that Parle Agro has launched such an extensive outdoor media blitz for Frooti during the festive months.
The decision to invest in such a media blitz, Chauhan says, comes from the “many exciting ways the expanding world of digital outdoor media has given us to tell the Frooti story.”
She believes they can now use innovative technologies to create dynamic and visually appealing content that represents the fun and vibrant personality of the Frooti brand.
Parle Agro’s outdoor advertising blitz makes use of DOOH (digital OOH) which was first witnessed during Mumbai's Ganpati Visarjan.
Speaking about the blitz happening during the festive season, Chauhan says it is when people naturally spend more time outdoors visiting homes and attending outdoor gatherings. “This led us to launch a large-scale outdoor campaign to connect with our consumers and make the most of this festive season.”
The company created custom Frooti ads and placed them at strategic locations such as Juhu Chowpatty and Marine Drive. In addition, the company made sure to feature the drink’s iconic ‘Mango Frooti, Fresh 'n' Juicy’ slogan to bolster the campaign’s effectiveness.
The outdoor advertising work is live across 150+ markets in India, displayed prominently in landmark corporate areas, media sites, and residential neighbourhoods.
DOOH advertising inside INOX and PVR theatres is also in the planning stage, considering lineup of movies amid the festive season.
Platinum Outdoor, a unit of Madison World, is behind the OOH work. CEO Dipankar Sanyal, in a release, said:
“The campaigns embody what Parle Agro eschews as a brand – innovative, forward-looking, stylish, aggressive, experimental yet connected with every stratum of the consumer base. We manage to bring vigour and newness to each campaign with an ideal choice of media, locations, and touchpoints.”
“All this is married to data and Madison proprietary tools to reach consumers and deliver effectiveness. Being associated with Parle Agro and part of the journey is a matter of pride and honour for Platinum Outdoor,” he added.
Frooti – in the 11th edition of Kantar’s annual Brand Footprint India report in 2023 – emerged as the most chosen OOH beverage brand followed by Thums Up, Amul, Maaza, and Sprite.