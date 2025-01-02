Ghatkopar crash blew 15% of Mumbai's OOH market: RoshanSpace’s Junaid Shaikh

The collapse of a massive hoarding in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar suburb in May, which left over 75 people injured and 17 dead, also negatively impacted the city’s out-of-home (OOH) industry by 10-15%, says Junaid Shaikh, managing director of RoshanSpace Brandcom, a Mumbai-based OOH agency.

Advertisment

The collapse lead to major policy changes with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) releasing the Draft Policy Guidelines for Display of Outdoor Advertisements, 2024 addressing outdoor advertisements, political displays, and digital hoardings, introducing stringent measures for both traditional OOH and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertisements.

Shaikh says the city’s OOH industry faces a critical challenge with perception. Authorities often compare premium installations in Mumbai to basic, often illegal billboards hastily erected in cities such as Kolkata or Bengaluru. This misunderstanding undermines the distinction between quality investments and negligent practices.

“For example, while we’ve invested Rs 20 crore on Bandra Focal—the largest hoarding in Asia—others might spend a fraction of that on a similar-sized billboard with no regard for standards. This disparity creates an unfair perception,” he says.

This has forced RoshanSpace to rethink its expansion plans despite growing client interest in unique, high-impact locations.

While some players uphold quality and safety standards, many do not, leading to a cluttered and unsafe urban environment.

“The current political and regulatory landscape remains uncertain. Instead of promoting decluttering, policies seem to encourage more visual and physical chaos in an already overcrowded and polluted cityscape.” Junaid Shaikh, managing director, RoshanSpace Brandcom

The uncertainty in policies has slowed the industry. Shaikh says the incident has sparked introspection among stakeholders, highlighting the need for higher entry barriers and stricter regulation. It is actively engaging with authorities to establish the three pillars of a thriving OOH industry: the right people, processes, and policies.

“What we need is thoughtful planning—fewer, but better media installations that enhance the city rather than overwhelm it. Projects like the Bandra Focal are industry landmarks, akin to the Burj Khalifa, yet they face unwarranted scrutiny. The focus should be on creating robust policies and legislation that prioritise quality and safety over unchecked expansion,” he adds.

The Ghatkopar tragedy brought unexpected challenges to the industry, including a reactionary government response that caused significant disruptions. Shaikh says much time was spent last year navigating unclear regulations and engaging in legal efforts to advocate for clearer policies.

“While we've worked on improving these regulatory frameworks for years, the absence of well-legislated regulations continues to be a challenge,” he says.

The Mumbai-based out-of-home agency itself faced a 7% impact this year due to the tragedy. However, this lull is largely for its static billboards; its Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) inventory continued to perform exceptionally well. Presently, 30-40% of its inventory is dedicated to DOOH, while the remaining 60% is static.

The key advantage of DOOH is its dynamism, enabling faster logistics and greater flexibility. Unlike static formats, it allows for multiple communications simultaneously while maintaining a unified objective. You can tell a cohesive story, leveraging different times of the day and data-driven insights to enhance impact.

For instance, it uses live traffic and vehicle movement data to identify peak and non-peak hours, as well as the types of vehicles passing by at specific times. This enables brands to customise campaigns down to the hour or even minutes. Campaigns no longer need to run for a month; they can target peak hours, such as 5 to 7 PM, for maximum effectiveness.

“With our Content Management System (CMS), campaigns can be created, updated, and deployed instantly. This flexibility allows for tailored messages in different areas at the same time, with real-time adjustments. Objectives can now be far more nuanced, moving beyond the traditional "one message, one campaign" approach to a dynamic strategy that adapts to the audience and environment,” he says.

According to the agency, Apple’s first tryst with DOOH globally was on a RoshanSpace property, featuring on the ProDigi TWINN at BKC, sharing space with Samsung—“something unprecedented given Apple's preference for exclusivity.”

“On the technology front, we've remained pioneers in DOOH advertising. One of our proudest achievements was convincing Apple to enter the DOOH space.” Junaid Shaikh, managing director, RoshanSpace Brandcom

Another example of its innovation is its four to five-km-long DOOH network along the Western Express Highway, which is believed to be India's longest. It boasts 20 screens of same sizes, each of which tells a unique part of a story.

A brand could showcase a product on the first screen, pose a question on another, and display an instant response further along, creating an interactive, engaging narrative.

Shaikh says there’s a perception gap in the industry, with many viewing DOOH as merely static screens. He also points to a gap in creative understanding and enthusiasm among stakeholders, particularly executive creative directors.

It is working to redefine this narrative and enhance campaigns with cutting-edge technology. This shift requires a different approach and expertise.

For example, it has implemented innovative screen technologies on the ProDigi TWINN, where two screens communicate with each other to create a larger-than-life, immersive experience. Unlike static communication, this approach transforms advertising into an engaging experience.

"The entire ecosystem needs a complete overhaul. Previously, agencies focused on adapting television or print artworks for static formats. Now, they must craft engaging, immersive stories, which has prompted a widespread revamp across the industry, including among clients. Many are just beginning to explore digital platforms and are adopting a fresh perspective, but the transformation is still in its nascent stages,” he says.