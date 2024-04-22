Joy Personal Care showcases a 4D anamorphic display, 'JOY KKR 4D Fan-tasy' ft. Mimi Chakraborty

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The installation commemorates the spirit of KKR, marking Joy Personal Care's third consecutive partnership with the team this year.
Joy Personal Care, the Indian home-grown personal care brand under the aegis of RSH Global, recently unveiled JOY KKR 4D Fan-tasy,' a grand anamorphic display at South City Mall in Kolkata. The event took place in the presence of actor Mimi Chakraborty who is also the brand ambassador of West Bengal. This installation aims to celebrate the spirit of KKR, in alignment with Joy Personal Care's association with the team for the third consecutive time this year.
The grand anamorphic display stands as a key feature of the event, designed to immerse fans in the excitement of watching matches at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With this innovative approach, Joy Personal Care is dedicated to providing fans with an exceptional stadium-like experience.
The display will be showcased at the mall till May 5, 2024, resonating with the fervor of cricket enthusiasts across the city. Additionally, it will also be put up at other high-footfall malls including Acropolis, City Centre Newtown, and Vega Circle, Siliguri.
In addition to the anamorphic display, the brand has organised interactive contests throughout the aforementioned duration in catchment zones. These activities aim to engage fans and captivate them with exciting gratifications, further fuelling their passion for cricket and KKR.
Commenting on the success of the 4D anamorphic display, Poulomi Roy, CMO at Joy Personal Care (RSH Global) said, “The introduction of JOY KKR 4D Fan-tasy marks our entry into an exciting experiential marketing project, set to enhance the fan experience at the high footfalls malls in Kolkata making it more enthralling and engaging. Unveiling this grand anamorphic display meticulously designed to celebrate the spirit of KKR in our hometown fills us with pride. Through this innovative approach, we aim to form deeper connections with our consumers.”
Sharing her excitement, actor Mimi Chakraborty commented, “I'm thrilled to be a part of the unveiling of Joy Personal Care's 'JOY KKR 4D Fan-tasy,' an innovative anamorphic display today. As an ardent fan of KKR and brand ambassador of West Bengal, witnessing this larger-than-life installation celebrating the spirit of the team was truly exhilarating.”