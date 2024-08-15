Karnataka High Court urges BBMP to enforce stricter controls on unauthorised hoardings

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is in the process of finalising the BBMP (Advertisement) By-laws 2024, exercising its powers under Sections 318, 157, and 319 of the BBMP Act 2020.
The High Court on Monday instructed BBMP to maintain vigilance and continue its efforts to regulate unauthorised hoardings and flexes, emphasising the safety of pedestrians. A division bench, led by Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind, issued this directive after reviewing the affidavit submitted by the civic agency, as reported by Deccan Herald.
In an affidavit submitted by BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath, it was stated that a total of 9,761 illegal flexes, banners, LEDs, and hoardings have been removed, and FIRs have been registered in 154 cases across all zones. A penalty of Rs 3,09,400 has been imposed in these cases.
The affidavit also mentioned that 196 enforcement teams have been formed and 282 printing presses identified, with orders issued against 277 of them for printing flexes and banners without permission. Raids were conducted on three printing presses in Mahadevapura zone and one in Rajarajeshwarinagar zone, resulting in the seizure of approximately 40 kg of flex materials.
Additional Advocate General (AAG) Prathima Honnapura submitted that objections to the proposed by-laws are being invited, with August 19, 2024, set as the deadline for filing objections. She noted that the by-laws are expected to have a regulatory and preventive effect on illegal flexes and advertisements, and will be notified within 15 days after considering the objections.
The bench stated, “It is expected that the bylaws will inter alia include the penal stipulation which may work as deterrent and operate penal against the perpetrators and wrong doers. It is further expected that in the bylaws provisions are incorporated to the authorities of the corporation on the duty to ensure continuous monitoring of the activity of unauthorized putting up of flexes and extra prevention against the mishaps which may occur during the seasons like monsoon because of flexes even if they are authorisedly put up. Flexes may not be permitted to be put up near the pedestrian footpath or near the places which are prone to human movement and areas which are thickly populated."