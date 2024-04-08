Laqshya Media Group installs OOH campaign for The Roadster Life Co. ft. Jacqueline Fernandez and Zakir Khan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign ‘Trends with Benefits’ showcased real denim, crafted by master tailors and fabricators.
Laqshya Media Group,an independent, comprehensive marketing communications group, executed the OOH campaign for The Roadster Life Co., a fashion and lifestyle brand available on Myntra. The campaign ‘Trends with Benefits’ featured brand ambassadors, comedian Zakir Khan and actress Jacqueline Fernandez.
Laqshya Media Group's approach transformed billboards into eye-catching displays. They created a show-stopping display in Lucknow, along with many other innovations in multiple cities. A massive 60Ft x 30Ft billboard featured a custom mega cutout of Jacqueline Fernandez. The impact was amplified by extending the design down the supporting pole using 500 sq. ft of real denim, crafted by master tailors and fabricators.
This approach blurred the lines between traditional advertising and a three-dimensional fashion installation. In a coordinated effort, Laqshya Media Group deployed over 110+ strategically placed hoardings across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, further amplifying the campaign’s reach and impact. These impactful OOH placements communicated the brand’s ‘Trends with Benefits’ positioning, highlighting its commitment to providing trendy yet comfortable and practical fashion for all.
“We are thrilled to have partnered with The Roadster Life Co. on this groundbreaking campaign. Our innovative OOH solutions effectively captured the brand's attention and drove significant sales growth,” said Amarjeet Hudda, COO of Laqshya Media.