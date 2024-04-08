Laqshya Media Group installs OOH campaign for The Roadster Life Co. ft. Jacqueline Fernandez and Zakir Khan

This approach blurred the lines between traditional advertising and a three-dimensional fashion installation. In a coordinated effort, Laqshya Media Group deployed over 110+ strategically placed hoardings across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, further amplifying the campaign’s reach and impact. These impactful OOH placements communicated the brand’s ‘Trends with Benefits’ positioning, highlighting its commitment to providing trendy yet comfortable and practical fashion for all.