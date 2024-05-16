Mumbai OOH tragedy fuels demands for stricter advertising regulations

While the hoarding that collapsed on Monday in Mumbai did not have an active advertiser, an old OOH ad from the same site has been going viral on the internet. Real estate company Ajmera Group reacted after an old post featuring its advertisement on the collapsed hoarding became viral and said it had rented the advertisement space for five days in April last year and that it does not own or manage the space. However, in April 2023, the company had shared the ad on LinkedIn claiming that it was “Asia's largest hoarding at Ghatkopar”.