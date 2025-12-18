Naukri’s Christmas installation highlights appraisal season sentiment

Naukri has rolled out a Christmas-themed on-ground installation aimed at reflecting a familiar workplace sentiment during appraisal season. The activation was set up at Prestige Tech Park in Whitefield, Bengaluru, a major corporate hub.

The installation features a 25-foot Christmas tree decorated with peanuts instead of traditional ornaments. The visual draws on Naukri’s long-running 'appraisal waala peanut' narrative, which references dissatisfaction around annual appraisals among white-collar professionals.

The installation carries the message: 'Merry Christmas to the ones who played ‘nice’ all year. Maybe, get on the naughty list?'

The campaign links the festive period with appraisal timelines, highlighting a shared experience among professionals where effort and compliance do not always result in expected outcomes. The activation positions career reassessment as a response to this sentiment, using humour rooted in workplace realities.

The Christmas initiative aligns with Naukri’s broader communication approach, which often draws from common professional experiences to frame conversations around career decisions and job mobility.