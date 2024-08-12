Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: HC rejects accused Bhinde's plea

Advocate Rizwan Merchant, representing Bhinde, argued before the Bench that the Mumbai Police had unlawfully detained his client for an entire day. Bhinde was arrested in Udaipur on May 16 and subsequently brought to Mumbai, where he was officially arrested on May 17; however, Merchant contended that the actual arrest occurred on May 16. He also stated that Bhinde was not provided with a written statement of the grounds for his arrest, as required by the Supreme Court in the Prabir Purkayastha case, emphasising that his client was in illegal detention for a full day.