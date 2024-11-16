Pizza Hut taps into anamorphic billboards for the Momo Mia Pizza

Pizza Hut has installed 3D anamorphic billboards at prime locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru to promote its recently relaunched Momo Mia Pizza. State-of-the-art anamorphic technology makes the Momo Mia Pizza appear to leap off the billboard, accompanied by a fizzy glass of Pepsi, creating a striking visual effect.

The Momo Mia Pizza is not a new addition to the menu but a returning item that first debuted in 2021. However, its return is for a limited period. “We received a phenomenal response after its launch in 2021 as a limited-time offer. Whenever we speak to our consumers, they ask about it, so we decided the festive season was the right time to bring it back,” remarked Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India, in an interview with afaqs!.

Datta further revealed that 60% to 70% of the brand’s festive marketing budget was devoted to the Momo Mia Pizza and its meal offering, priced at ₹299.

Pizza Hut India CMO on why it brought back the Momo Mia Pizza

An advertisement created by independent agency Creativeland Asia reflected the brand's approach to its Momo Mia Pizza—“You can troll all you want, but you must try it.” “When we first launched the pizza, people loved it after tasting it, but they had interesting comments about its appearance—they thought it looked like a fidget spinner. We decided to embrace that and turned it into a campaign idea,” said Datta.