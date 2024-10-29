Pizza Hut India CMO on why it brought back the Momo Mia Pizza

Amidst a season favouring nostalgia marketing, Pizza Hut has gone a step further by literally reviving something from the past—the Momo Mia Pizza. First launched in 2021, the combination of pizza and momo surprised many but was available only as a limited-time offer, as it is this time.

Creativeland Asia has created a new advertisement to promote the pizza, inviting consumers to troll it as much as they want, but also to try it—the brand is confident that the Momo Mia! Pizza's taste will win them over.

Aanandita Datta, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India, reveals that “60% to 70%” of the brand’s festival marketing budget is devoted to the Momo Mia Pizza and its meal offering priced at Rs 299. “The remaining 30% to 40% is behind promoting our value-driven offers across our channels and platforms.” Digital channels, of course, take the lead here.

This comeback arrives as the QSR (quick-service restaurant) sector—valued at USD 25.46 billion by Mordor Intelligence—is not only contending with indie rivals but also seeing many players surprisingly introducing affordable food items. Have these brands lost their aspirational value, or is the consumer simply cash-strapped?

Datta shares insights on this and why Pizza Hut India chose to bring back the Momo Mia Pizza.

What made you bring back the Momo Mia Pizza, and why is it a limited-time offering again?

We received a phenomenal response after its launch in 2021 as a limited-time offer. Whenever we speak to our consumers, they ask about it, so we decided the festival season was the right time to bring it back. Also, people love to indulge in hot, cheesey snacks during the winter.

Bringing back the Momo Mia Pizza for a limited time is a conscious strategy; it builds buzz and anticipation, giving our customers something new to look forward to.

Seeing the advert, it is evident you’re targeting young consumers.

Yes, they are between the ages of 21 and 25; I’d describe them as Gen Z and young millennials.

A press release mentions you’re also using influencers to attract this target group. Which types of influencers are you engaging for this campaign?

There are two types of influencers. One group is focused on raising awareness about the product on city-based social media pages. The second set of influencers is involved in a series we’re running called ‘Confessions’, where creators share how they initially judged the Momo Mia Pizza because it’s a polarising product.

You previously mentioned the “phenomenal” response to the pizza’s initial launch, and now you’re talking about “polarisation”?

When we first launched the pizza, people loved it after tasting it, but they had interesting comments about its appearance—they thought it looked like a fidget spinner. We decided to embrace that and turned it into a campaign idea.

The young consumers you’re targeting seem quite open to experimentation in their choices, don’t they?

Gen Z has its favourites but is open to trying new things; they have the means (through earnings or pocket money) to experiment with flavours, formats, or different types of restaurants.

Aanandita Datta, Pizza Hut India CMO

Their love for experimentation means they may try a competitor’s new offering, an indie restaurant, or a regional QSR. Isn’t that a challenge for you?

I wouldn’t call it a challenge; it’s an opportunity. The QSR audience exhibits a relatively low level of loyalty. A consumer might visit Pizza Hut one day, Domino’s another day, and try a new restaurant or brand on the third day. This means it’s essential for all brands to keep innovating and give consumers a reason to come back again and again.

I believe the QSR category is still under-penetrated given the size of our country—there’s considerable room for growth, not just in the metros but also in Tier II and III cities and even smaller towns.

Are you focusing on going deeper in existing markets or expanding into new regions in India?

We’re pursuing both strategies, given the distinct nature of consumer segments. In the metros, our approach may involve offering new innovations and products, while in Tier II and III regions, the priority might be making the product more accessible.

In non-urban markets, is television still the dominant medium to promote your offerings?

Television does help drive penetration, but don’t underestimate digital and even OTT platforms.

Many QSRs such as Starbucks, Subway, and Burger King are introducing more affordable items. Do you think these multinational brands are losing their aspirational appeal?

I wouldn’t say they’re losing their aspirational appeal. I believe that consumers consistently seek value, not just at QSRs. Visit a mall on a weekend, and you’ll see all kinds of restaurants offering different value deals to attract consumers. Consumers have a limited budget and need to manage their needs and wants, so value is essential.

When QSRs offer something new, do you find that consumers prefer to try it in-store or order it in?

We haven’t observed any specific pattern. If they're relaxing on a Saturday night while binge-watching Netflix, they might opt for a delivery app, but if they're out with friends, attending college, or attending a party at work, they might prefer to dine in. It is very occasion-specific.