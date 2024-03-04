Prega News praises working Moms with a talking billboard

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has installed a billboard in Cyber Hub, Gurugram, featuring a voice praising working mothers as they pass by.
Prega News, a pregnancy test kit brand from Mankind Pharma, has installed an innovative billboard in Cyber Hub, Gurugram as an extension of its #SheCanCarryBoth campaign. The Prega News billboard features a voice praising working mothers as they pass by, thanking them for balancing their careers and families.
The #SheCanCarryBoth campaign was launched by Prega News leading up to International Women's Day 2024 to celebrate women effortlessly juggling personal and professional duties.
As a follow-up, Prega News wanted to thank working women in the corporate hub of Cyber City. When women walk past the Prega News billboard, they hear a voice complimenting them on caring for both their personal and professional worlds with ease and panache.
"Often, the work put in by the women in our lives, whether it is managing a family or excelling at the workplace, may go unnoticed or underappreciated. With this installation, we wanted to directly uplift and recognise these women who may feel overwhelmed juggling their multiple responsibilities. The personal, one-on-one messages of support aim to bring a smile during their busy days. Prega News recognises and celebrates the quiet resilience of women in every facet of life,” said Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president, sales and marketing head, Mankind’s consumer business unit.
The reactions of surprised and delighted women were captured on video as they slowed down to engage with the talking billboard on their way to offices in Cyber Hub. The outdoor activation brought the theme of #SheCanCarryBoth to life through an innovative consumer experience.
“We strive to make emotional connections and raise awareness on issues affecting women through engaging content. The billboard activity encouraged working women to lean on support systems when carrying heavy loads and not feel lesser for doing so,” Chatterjee added.
The #SheCanCarryBoth campaign and Cyber Hub OOH display are the latest parts of the brand’s commitment to progressive values and women’s advancement in India.