Sunfeast Fantastik! puts Gen Z’s ‘last texts’ on billboards

Sunfeast Fantastik! has rolled out the second edition of its #DumpYourExCess campaign, aimed at encouraging young consumers to move on from past relationships.

This year, the brand partnered with a global dating app to extend the idea of 'digital closure', inviting participants to block their ex-partners and submit their final messages through a campaign chatbot.

According to the brand, thousands of messages were submitted shortly after the campaign went live. These ranged from humorous one-liners to reflective sign-offs, reflecting different expressions of closure among Gen Z users.

The brand has now taken selected messages to digital billboards across multiple cities. The outdoor creatives replicate chat-style bubbles, mirroring the campaign’s digital-first format and bringing the conversation into public spaces.

Commenting on the activation, Subash Balar, VP and business head, Chocolates, Coffee & Confectionery business, ITC, said: “The response to #DumpYourExCess 2.0 has been phenomenal. The sheer volume and honesty of messages from young India showed us this is truly a cultural moment. By taking these messages live, we wanted to celebrate young India choosing self-love, breaking the clutter of typical Valentine’s narratives, and turning closure into confidence.”

The campaign continues across digital and outdoor platforms during the ongoing festive period.