Swiggy Instamart unveils moment marketing initiative amidst India's dominance in CWC 2023

For the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Swiggy Instamart launched an Out of Home (OOH) campaign highlighting its promise of quick delivery of munchies, in 10 minutes.
It came up with the concept of the first billboard with 'Game Adaptive Technology': The billboard changed its messaging according to real-time data points generated during the live match.
The platform teamed up with Sportskeeda, a live sports broadcasting platform, and leveraged their application programming interface (API) to extract live match data points. It then created a web application that converted these data points to contextual communication, thus giving life to its one-of-a-kind game adaptive billboard. As the hoarding streamed live match moments, it also triggered contextual ads of Instamart - highlighting the quick delivery of relevant party essentials.
Stationed at strategic locations in Mumbai, Instamart's billboard got the commuters' attention.
"At Swiggy, leveraging moment marketing to own category entry points has been a key lever to win. With the Game Adaptive Technology billboard, we decided to take it a step further. This unique method not only captured the tournament's vibe but also highlighted Swiggy Instamart's promise of super-fast deliveries for munchies and drinks. Partnering with Sportskeeda and Havas Media Tribes transformed how we connect with our audience, proving that innovation creates unforgettable experiences. At Swiggy Instamart, we're proud to keep pushing boundaries and changing how marketing engages people," stated Bharath Vaidyanathan, AVP, marketing, Swiggy.
“Swiggy's OOH World Cup campaign, a groundbreaking fusion of instant deliveries and live cricket fervor, has entered its final innings. As Team India leads the league, Havas Media Tribes unveils a pioneering campaign – the world's first-ever innovative billboard seamlessly blending swift deliveries with real-time match scores and unforgettable moments. This has resulted in elevating the game, blending real-time moments marketing in the OOH space and defining the future of OOH advertising in India," said Saurabh Jain, president, South at Havas Media India.
"We are proud to have partnered with Swiggy Instamart to bring this innovative live billboard to cricket enthusiasts. We firmly believe that this will bring a new dimension to the ICC Cricket World Cup experience for our customers. We believe in adding a touch of fun and innovation to our campaigns, and this quirky billboard, with its fusion of creativity and technology, is a testament to that commitment,” added Manika Malik, vice president at Tribes.