Swiggy Instamart unveils moment marketing initiative amidst India's dominance in CWC 2023

"At Swiggy, leveraging moment marketing to own category entry points has been a key lever to win. With the Game Adaptive Technology billboard, we decided to take it a step further. This unique method not only captured the tournament's vibe but also highlighted Swiggy Instamart's promise of super-fast deliveries for munchies and drinks. Partnering with Sportskeeda and Havas Media Tribes transformed how we connect with our audience, proving that innovation creates unforgettable experiences. At Swiggy Instamart, we're proud to keep pushing boundaries and changing how marketing engages people," stated Bharath Vaidyanathan, AVP, marketing, Swiggy.