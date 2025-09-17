Swiggy launches ‘Paet ke Chuhe’ campaign in Mumbai

Swiggy is one of India’s leading on-demand convenience platforms, has launched a new marketing activation in Mumbai aimed at highlighting its on-time delivery commitment. Titled ‘Paet ke Chuhe’, the campaign brings a popular Hindi idiom to life. It aims to connect with audiences and communicate its service promise.

Advertisment

On September 13 and 14, 2025, Swiggy set up an on-ground activation at Carter Road and Bandstand, featuring treadmills with performers dressed as oversized rats. The installation served as a visual representation of the idiom ‘paet mein chuhe daudna’, which describes the feeling of intense hunger. The message displayed alongside the installation, ‘Paet ke chuhe, sirf yahi daudenge’, made Swiggy’s on-time delivery promise and positioned the brand as a reliable solution to hunger.





Anuj Gupta, said: "At Swiggy, we aim to create engaging and relatable brand experiences. This campaign is a creative way to highlight our On-Time Promise and reinforce our understanding of customer needs, especially during moments of hunger."

The campaign was executed in collaboration with Madison Outdoor Media Solutions and is supported by a broader integrated marketing plan, including print and digital outreach. It also promotes Swiggy’s On-Time Promise, under which users receive a flat ₹75 coupon for orders delivered late. This offer is currently active across Mumbai and 11 additional markets in Punjab, Telangana, and Gujarat, including Surat, Rajkot, Karimnagar, Amritsar, Patiala, and Jalandhar.