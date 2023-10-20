Tata Tea Gold unveils Banglar Noksha Pujo festive packs through 3D Anamorphic Display

The campaign celebrates the spirit of Durga Pujo through West Bengal’s traditional Textile and Handloom Art.
As the vibrant tapestry of West Bengal adorns itself in hues of grandeur to warmly welcome the divine fervor of Durga Pujo, Tata Tea Gold, West Bengal’s favorite tea brand, joyously celebrates this festival with the launch of its festive packs inspired from the handloom styles of the region. To celebrate Pujo with the Tata Tea Gold festive packs, the brand has collaborated with Laqshya Media Group to install a special Dual-Screen 3D Anamorphic Display at South City Mall in Kolkata. While Anamorphic display is still new to India, this is perhaps, the first time any brand has executed it on Dual-screen 3D format, making it a one-of-a-kind innovation. The larger-than-life installation showcases the region’s five distinct handlooms and the intricate craftsmanship narrating the colourful story of West Bengal’s pride and festivity. The unique display is live at the South City Mall from October 14 to 21, 2023.
Durga Pujo is a time when West Bengal is at its colorful best. This heralds a time for the women to adorn themselves with new sarees, selected from a wide array of exquisite traditional handloom and textile creations. This was the inspiration for Tata Tea Gold’s festive series Banglar Noksha Pujo packaging. These beautifully crafted festive packs embody the brand’s commitment to honoring the rich handlooms and exquisite craftsmanship of the region. Quintessential weaves from West Bengal like Jamdani from Nadiya, Baluchari from Bishnupur, Batik prints from Shantiniketan and the iconic Kantha and Garad find an elegant expression on the limited edition product packs celebrating the traditional nuances of this vibrant festival.
The anamorphic video brings to life the celebrations of Durga Pujo from the traditional conch blowing depicted on the Jamdani-inspired festive packs to the rhythms of the Dhaki on the Kantha-inspired packaging, devotees adorned in a Baluchari saree, the Dhunuchi dancer draped in Batik prints, and the women playing Sindoor Khela, elegantly attired in Garad sarees on the Tata Tea Gold festive packs. The installation brilliantly showcases the intricate craftsmanship of West Bengal’s weaves, exuding a deep sense of local pride.
Commenting about the successful 3D anamorphic outdoor installation, Puneet Das, president - packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “Durga Pujo is a cultural extravaganza transcending the boundaries of celebrations by amalgamating culture, traditions, artistry, and devotion of people. Handlooms are an integral part of festive celebrations, and with our Banglar Noksha Pujo campaign, we aim to pay a tribute to the splendid cultural craftsmanship of the region. By leveraging cutting-edge technology for contemporary storytelling, we endeavour to celebrate West Bengal’s acclaimed handlooms, creating resonance with our consumers. Further, our limited-edition festive packs persist in recounting the awe-inspiring handloom heritage of the state.”
Tata Tea Gold will also have a prominent presence at some of the well-known pandals of Kolkata. This initiative allows the brand to directly interact with consumers, nurturing enduring relationships and creating memorable experiences for all.
Yuvrraj Agarwaal, chief strategy officer, Laqshya Media Group, said, “Embracing Tata Consumer with gratitude, we embark on an extraordinary journey during the Durga Pujo festivities, harmonizing the elements of Tea, Tradition, and Technology to create an unparalleled experience. Durga Pujo, a grand cultural symphony, orchestrates a seamless fusion of culture, traditions, artistry, and devotion, with handlooms as a vital part.
He added, “Our hearts brim with excitement as we unveil our role in illuminating West Bengal's cultural vibrancy with our cutting-edge Dual-Screen 3D Anamorphic Display. As the pioneering execution of its kind in India by any brand, it stands as a testament to our relentless pursuit of industry-first innovations, underscoring our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology. We are unwavering in our quest to make out-of-home experiences more captivating and immersive, and this project embodies that very philosophy."