Tata Tea Gold unveils Banglar Noksha Pujo festive packs through 3D Anamorphic Display

As the vibrant tapestry of West Bengal adorns itself in hues of grandeur to warmly welcome the divine fervor of Durga Pujo, Tata Tea Gold, West Bengal’s favorite tea brand, joyously celebrates this festival with the launch of its festive packs inspired from the handloom styles of the region. To celebrate Pujo with the Tata Tea Gold festive packs, the brand has collaborated with Laqshya Media Group to install a special Dual-Screen 3D Anamorphic Display at South City Mall in Kolkata. While Anamorphic display is still new to India, this is perhaps, the first time any brand has executed it on Dual-screen 3D format, making it a one-of-a-kind innovation. The larger-than-life installation showcases the region’s five distinct handlooms and the intricate craftsmanship narrating the colourful story of West Bengal’s pride and festivity. The unique display is live at the South City Mall from October 14 to 21, 2023.