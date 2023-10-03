Times OOH bags advertising rights for Goa International Airport, Dabolim

The company plans to renovate media sites at the airport to offer top-tier advertising solutions to its clients.
Times Innovative Media (Times OOH) has strengthened its presence in Goa with the acquisition of advertising rights at Goa International Airport, Dabolim, for the next seven years.
Under the contract awarded by the Airport Authority of India, Times OOH has been granted the rights to market advertising opportunities both inside and outside the airport premises. The company plans to renovate the media sites at the airport to offer top-tier advertising solutions to its clients. Dabolim Airport will feature a strategic mix of static, digital and unique sponsorship opportunities, providing a diverse range of advertising options.
Goa International Airport, Dabolim, remains a leading destination for tourists traveling from within India and abroad, serving various international and national flights originating from major Indian cities. Furthermore, its proximity to the South Goa makes it an attractive choice for tourists. In the fiscal year 2022-2023, the airport handled approximately 7.89 million passengers.
This marks the second significant acquisition by the leading OOH company in the state. Prior to this, Times OOH successfully secured media rights at Manohar International Airport, Goa. With a focus on both national and international travelers to Goa, Manohar International Airport has received praise from passengers and advertisers alike for its design and media offerings. Times OOH has established a strong foothold in the western region by adding Dabolim Airport to its media inventory portfolio through its already existing media rights at Mumbai Airport, Mumbai Metro One, Ahmedabad Digital Billboards and Manohar International Airport, Mopa.
Shekhar Narayanaswami, president of Times OOH, emphasises, “With the acquisition of advertising rights at Goa International Airport, Dabolim, we are establishing our exclusive presence in Goa. These media rights will enable us to make investments that meet international standards and provide delightful solutions to our clients. Goa is a preferred travel destination throughout the year. Now with media rights for both the airports, we would be able to create memorable experiences for the traveller as well as provide a platform where advertisers can innovatively experiment and engage with their target audience”.