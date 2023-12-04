2024 set to be a tough year for OTT business: Ormax’s Keerat Grewal

At 18%, SVoD has failed to show growth since last year. This includes three segments of viewers: One, who directly pays for SVOD (B2C), two, who indirectly pays through telecom bundles (B2B), and three, who consumes SVOD content but someone else is paying for it. While the first two combined comprise around 75.9 million audiences, the third, non-paying SVOD audience base alone comprises77.2 million audiences.