After Netflix, Disney Plus initiates crackdown on password-sharing, starting with Canada

In an email to its Canadian user base, the company emphasised household exclusivity for Disney Plus users in Canada from November 1, 2023.
Starting from November 1, 2023, Disney Plus will initiate measures to curb password sharing among its subscribers in Canada.
The company communicated this change to its Canadian user base via email, although it did not jump into specifics regarding the enforcement of this policy.
Instead, Disney's email message primarily emphasised a restriction on sharing account login credentials beyond one's household.
The revised help centre guidelines underscored this stance, stating explicitly that subscribers should refrain from sharing their subscriptions with individuals outside their residences.
In addition to these directives, a newly introduced "account sharing" section in the Canadian subscriber agreement indicated that Disney reserves the right to scrutinise account usage. Non-compliance with this agreement could result in various consequences, including limitations on account access or outright termination.
The announcement follows Disney's Q3 earnings call, where CEO Bob Iger mentioned the company's active efforts to address the issue of shared accounts. Iger emphasised that a substantial number of individuals were currently sharing passwords across Disney's range of services. He also noted that Disney possesses the technical capability to monitor sign-ins, hinting at their readiness to take action.
Disney Plus joins the ranks of streaming services taking steps to combat password sharing. Netflix had already been testing such restrictions for more than a year in different countries before intensifying efforts in the United States in May 2023.
Netflix's approach involves restricting account access based on the user's IP address while offering subscribers the option to include additional members in their accounts for an extra fee. The company reported in its Q2 earnings call that this policy had encouraged more subscribers to join the service.