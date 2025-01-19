Amazon and MX Player tease content strategy with Orry and Shikhar Dhawan

Amazon MX Player- the recently merged entity launched a new advertisement featuring Orry and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, highlighting the partnership as a "Superhit Jodi."

The ad showcases Orry walking into the cricket pitch and is Shikhar Dhawan’s batting partner. However, Orry engages in his antics like clicking a selfie with the Umpire thus, unable to make runs. This leaves Dhawan frustrated.

The ad states that while this jodi is a flop, the Amazon-MX player partnership will offer the viewers great entertainment.

The campaign aims to leverage the popularity of both personalities to attract viewers to the platform, showcasing Amazon MX Player's diverse offerings across various devices, including the Amazon shopping app and Prime Video.

The Amazon-MX Player partnership

Amazon recently announced its partnership with MX Player to create a new streaming service called Amazon MX Player, aimed at enhancing free entertainment options for users in India. This merger combines two major ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms, Amazon miniTV and MX Player.

The merged entity has also partnered with other platforms, such as Glance, to produce over 10 popular shows, including Playground Season 4 and Yeh Meri Family. This initiative aims to leverage Glance's extensive reach across smart devices to promote these shows more effectively.

The merger is part of Amazon's larger strategy to establish a strong foothold in the Indian AVOD market.

According to reports, with over 250 million unique users, Amazon MX Player has become one of the largest free streaming services in India. The merger positions Amazon MX Player to better compete against other streaming services like JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, which have been gaining traction in the Indian market.