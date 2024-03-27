Amazon MiniTV's 4X viewership growth explained

The service has also made significant strides in content development. While miniTV remained focused on the 18 to 34 demographic, it diversified its programming to cater to smaller cohorts within this age group, spanning from early college students to young professionals. This approach allows for the creation of content tailored to varying levels of maturity and interests within this demographic. For example, shows like "Half Love Half Arranged" or "Badtameez Dil" resonate with older viewers in their late 20s to early 30s, while series like "Highway Love" or "Gutar Gu" appeal to younger audiences aged 18 to 21.