Apple TV+ is now available on Tata Play Binge

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Entertainment Services and Beats says, "We couldn’t be more excited that Tata Play Binge subscribers in India will be able to enjoy the acclaimed series and movies on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is home to incredible shows and films from the world’s best storytellers, and we’re so glad that Tata Play Binge customers can watch on the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices, including the Tata Play Binge+ Set Top Box.”