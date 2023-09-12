Apple TV+ on Tata Play Binge is accessible across Mobile devices, Smart TVs, Desktops, Laptops & Tablets, the Web, and Binge+ Set Top Box.
Apple TV+ is now available on Tata Play Binge. This is one of the first collaboration for Apple TV+ in India. Tata Play Binge subscribers will getaccess to Apple TV+’s award-winning original series and films, in addition to 26+ other apps that are already a part of the aggregated platform.
Commenting on the partnership, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri says, “This collaboration with Apple TV+ is a testament to our commitment to bring to our viewers the very best of content in the world. Apple TV+ features premium, high-quality series and films that are available across devices for all kinds of viewers."
Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Entertainment Services and Beats says, "We couldn’t be more excited that Tata Play Binge subscribers in India will be able to enjoy the acclaimed series and movies on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is home to incredible shows and films from the world’s best storytellers, and we’re so glad that Tata Play Binge customers can watch on the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices, including the Tata Play Binge+ Set Top Box.”