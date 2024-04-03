Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema to have consolidated reach of 160 million unique visitors post-merger: Comscore

The potential merger between Star India and Viacom18 will lead to Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema having a consolidated reach of 160 million unique visitors (UVs), states a recent report by global media measurement and analytics company Comscore. The State of Streaming OTT Landscape in India report highlights that the ammunition in the battle between Hotstar and Jio Cinema will likely be the sporting events’ streaming rights. The potential merger will lead to a one-stop-shop for most sporting events for Indian viewers.