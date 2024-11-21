Disney+ Hotstar brings Vidyut Jammwal to spotlight ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Disney+ Hotstar recently made the OTT debut of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine by teaming up with Bhuvan Bam and Vidyut Jammwal. Known for their dynamic personas and vast fan following, these celebrity collaborations infuse a local flavour into the campaign, amplifying excitement for the release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.

Advertisment

Known for his warrior-like discipline, martial artist and actor Vidyut Jammwal resonated deeply with the intense action brought to the screen by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. With his dynamic energy and firsthand appreciation for action-packed storytelling, Jammwal amplifies the anticipation, reinforcing Deadpool & Wolverine as a must-watch for all action fans.

Sharing his excitement on the film’s digital debut, Vidyut Jammwal commented, “I'm someone who enjoys action films, Deadpool & Wolverine took me on a ride unlike any other. The action in this film is exactly why I love this genre—jaw-dropping stunts, epic visuals, and I'm excited to watch the bromance between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman again. Wolverine has always been iconic for me and seeing him back in action with Deadpool is pure magic. What makes it even better is that it’s available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, so Marvel fans get to enjoy all that action and energy in a way that feels even closer to home. It’s a ride you won’t want to miss!”

Alongside Jammwal, Disney + Hotstar also roped in Taaza Khabar star and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam to tap into audiences who thrive on humour and high-energy drama. Leveraging Bam’s trademark wit and relatable comedy, Disney+ Hotstar released funny videos that add a ‘desi’ twist to the chaos of Deadpool & Wolverine. Bam’s quirky characterisations encapsulate the film’s wild energy and call out his audiences to watch the entertaining blockbuster with a Hindi tadka.

In addition to leveraging the star power of Vidyut Jammwal and Bhuvan Bam, Disney+ Hotstar amplified the digital footprint of Deadpool & Wolverine’s OTT debut with a multi-channel strategic marketing approach. The campaign harnessed the reach of platforms like PhonePe, MCanvas and Snapchat to reach diverse audience segments and maximise visibility. The PhonePe campaign featured Deadpool & Wolverine animations that appeared while transactions were processing, followed by promotional content on the post-transaction screen. Meanwhile, a custom Deadpool & Wolverine interactive lens on Snapchat engaged users through both front and rear camera interactions, immersing them in playful experiences with the characters.