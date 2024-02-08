Disney+ Hotstar surpasses 38 million paid subscriptions in Q1, showing 2% growth over previous quarter

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
During a recent earnings call, Disney's CFO, Hugh Johnston, addressed the issue of improper sharing of Disney Plus accounts. He announced that users suspected of such activities will now have the option to sign up for their individual subscriptions.
Disney will also start letting account holders add people outside their household for an “additional fee” — but it didn’t say how much that will cost.
For the first quarter of the fiscal year, Disney+Hotstar registered a paid subscription count of 38.3 million up 2% from 37.6 million from the previous ended on September 30, 2023.
The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber is at $1.28, up by 83% from $0.70. The growth is attributed to higher advertising revenue and increases in retail pricing, partially offset by a higher mix of subscribers from lower-priced markets.
International Disney+ (excluding Disney+ Hotstar) average monthly revenue per paid subscriber stood at $5.91, down by 3% from $6.10.
The global paid subscription count for Disney+ (excluding Disney+ Hotstar) witnessed a 1% decline in the current quarter, totaling 65.2 million. This count in previous quarter was at 66.1 million.
Johnston emphasized the company's goal to broaden its audience reach, enhance the overall customer experience, and expand its subscriber base through these new measures.”We want to reach as large an audience as possible with our outstanding content,” Johnston said. “We’re looking forward to rolling out this new functionality to improve the overall customer experience and grow our subscriber base.”