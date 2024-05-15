Disney+ Hotstar's Ads Head Dhruv Dhawan prioritises CTV for ICC T20 Men's World Cup Ads

Disney+ Hotstar is positioning its CTV offering as an ideal platform to reach premium households. Ads are available to Disney+ Hotstar subscribers while watching live sports on CTV. Moreover, CTV has a family-centric nature. “This is the best way for an advertiser wanting to reach a premium household. We allow ads behind the paywall just on live sports. So not only can they target sharply, but at the same time target premium consumers as well,” he says.