Football helps boost annual subscriptions and ad revenue: SonyLIV's Ranjana Mangla

The 17th edition of the European Championships or Euro will be streamed on Sony LIV and broadcasted on Sony Sports from June 14. The tournament is part of Sony Pictures Networks India's (SPNI) bid to become the 'Home of Football' in India. Earlier in March 2024, the network renewed its exclusive media rights deal with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for another three seasons until 2026-2027. As part of the agreement, it will be airing over 1,600 football matches, spanning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Super Cup, and UEFA Youth League, for three seasons. Apart from these, the network also holds the rights to the Nations League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup and Saudi Pro League.