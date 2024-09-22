Health Ministry proposes mandatory 'non-skippable' tobacco ads on OTT platforms

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The draft states all films released after September 1, 2023, must show a 30-second anti-tobacco spot at the start and middle of the film.
The Union Health Ministry has suggested mandatory inclusion of "non-skippable" anti-tobacco health spots lasting at least 30 seconds, along with a 20-second audio-visual disclaimer on the harmful effects of tobacco, to be shown when content begins streaming on OTT platforms.
The ministry has also unveiled draft amendments aimed at tightening anti-tobacco regulations for over-the-top (OTT) services.
According to the draft notification, any content released on OTT platforms after September 1, 2023, featuring tobacco use must display a prominent static message at the bottom of the screen for the entire duration of the scene.
Additionally, all films released on or after that date—whether Indian or foreign, and regardless of Central Board of Film Certification status—are required to show a 30-second anti-tobacco spot at the beginning and in the middle of the film, include a 20-second audio-visual disclaimer before the film, and display a static message during any tobacco-use scenes.
The draft permits platforms to modify only the content released or published after the new rules were implemented last year, addressing a key concern raised by OTT platforms.