India becomes 2nd country in terms of paid user additions for Netflix in Q2

“So I feel like what's going on in the quarter has been this ongoing build. We had this great show, Heeramandi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in India, and he took on this incredibly ambitious series and brought it to screen on Netflix, directed every episode, and it's our biggest drama series to date in India. So on top of that, our original films and our license films are films in the pay TV window, immediately following theatrical, which continue to thrill our members,” he said.