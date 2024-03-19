JioCinema announces commentators for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
JioCinema has unveiled new additions to its galaxy of superstars on its expert panel for the 2024 TATA Indian Premier League. It will be brought to fans and viewers on JioCinema for free in 12 languages- English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with Haryanvi making its debut.
Virender Sehwag will headline the newly introduced Haryanvi language presentation on JioCinema. Ajay Jadeja will make his debut as a Gujarati language expert. The former India captain and MI Emirates batting coach will also feature in Hindi and Hangout feeds.
The addition of IPL champion Shane Watson and former New Zealand coach and director of Cricket at Royal Challengers Bangalore Mike Hesson, Sehwag, and Jadeja will further deepen JioCinema’s key proposition of providing fans inside access from key members who until recently shared the dressing room with top franchisees.
After playing for Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab, Sehwag took on a mentor’s role with the Punjab franchise. This time, fans will witness him in the Haryanvi language. Manvinder Bisla, man of the match of the 2012 IPL Final, will also join Sehwag in the Haryanvi feed.
After winning titles with Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, Watson continues his journey in the TATA IPL with JioCinema. He won the Player of the Tournament in the inaugural season with the Royals while his match-winning 117 for CSK in the 2018 Final against Sunrisers Hyderabad has gone down as one of the best knocks ever in the IPL.
Mike Hesson, one of the sharpest minds in cricket, will extend his journey with the TATA IPL as an expert with JioCinema. After having coached Kings XI Punjab, and worked as a director of cricket operations with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Kiwi pro will sit alongside some of the most iconic players he coached in the IPL including Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.
“The response we got for our deep and wide presentation of the TATA IPL 2023 from our viewers, advertisers, and cricket fanatics was heartening and we are doubling down on our innovations and initiatives for TATA IPL 2024. This season we continue to elevate the experience with bigger names, deeper engagement with core, casual and curious fans through unique propositions like Hero Cam, Viral Weekends and the introduction of Haryanvi feed headlined by the iconic Virender Sehwag," said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma.
JioCinema will offer a total of eighteen feeds this year, including last year’s popular Insiders and Hangout feeds, newly introduced Hero Cam feed and a new proposition called Viral Weekend. Through the 2024 season, JioCinema will bring over 100 popular social content creators across every language, every weekend, to spawn conversations, anecdotes, and banter on the biggest sports proposition in the country along with the star experts.
Hero Cam, JioCinema’s latest camera angle addition this season, allows a viewer to follow all the live action and also the biggest hero within the game as the match unfolds. This allows viewers an up, close, personal, and uninterrupted view of how their heroes go about the game and gives a sense of feeling closer to them right in between the match. This will be accompanied by more camera angles that viewers can choose from.
The Insiders feed is built on JioCinema’s core proposition of making the TATA IPL’s entertainment more accessible to viewers by giving them a peek into unheard tales, anecdotes, and conversations from dressing rooms, narrated by JioCinema’s experts who until recently rubbed shoulders with current players across different teams. Fans will be able to get into the player’s mind from the expert’s viewpoint and understand the thought process behind the gameplay as live action plays out on screen.
The Hangout feed will give fans a light-hearted and quirky take on the competitive league through new-age content creators and popular stand-up comics like Angad Singh, Vipul Goyal, Aaditya Kulshreshth, and Shashi Dhiman among others. This feed will present quintessential TATA IPL action that is expected to draw first-time viewers and non-sports audience and augment the league’s viewership.