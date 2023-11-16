JioCinema forays into Kids entertainment

JioCinema is launching a special lineup for kids and families with the Pokemania festival. The festival will feature a new season every Thursday, starting from November 16th, beginning with Season 12.
JioCinema has announced its foray into Kids entertainment with a dedicated ‘Kids and Family’ offering. With a content offering spanning over 3000 hours of the toon franchises from across the world and Indian IPs, the platform will cater to young audiences across tiny tots, kids, pre-teens and will also house content for the entire family to enjoy together.
JioCinema provides a diverse range of children's network content from Viacom18, encompassing various genres like anime, superheroes, and mythos. The collection includes popular shows such as Motu Patlu, Shiva, Rudra, Chikoo aur Bunty, Pinaki and the Bhoot Bandhus, The Twisted Timelines of Sammy & Raj, and Kanha – Morpankh Samrat, among others. Alongside local favorites, JioCinema also offers premium global series like Harry Potter, Transformers, HBO Storybook musical, The Looney Tunes Show, Super Mario Bros, Justice League War World, Garfield, Tin Tin, Trollstopia, Zig & Shark, Peppa Pig, and Pokémon. The platform also boasts a wide selection of movies including Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, Teen Titans Go, Polar Express, Lego Ninjago, The Flintstones, and Boss Baby. JioCinema ensures hours of captivating content and will consistently update its offerings through partnerships with renowned local and global studios like Cartoon Network Studios, Dreamworks, EOne, The Pokémon Company, and Animaccord.
In order to ensure a safe and enjoyable entertainment experience for families, JioCinema is introducing a 'Kids and Family' profile for every account. This profile will give children access to age-appropriate content, demonstrating JioCinema's commitment to providing wholesome entertainment. Understanding the importance of screen time for children, the 'Kids and Family' profile is equipped with a special 'Parental Control' feature that requires a unique PIN. Using advanced algorithms and technology, parents will have the ability to customize the content access based on their child's age and stage of life, giving them full control over what their child can watch.
On creating a wholesome entertainment ecosystem for kids and their families, a JioCinema spokesperson said, “At JioCinema, we are deeply committed to building a one-stop destination for all things entertainment. We are invested in understanding Indian audiences and their preferences and continue to evolve as the preferred source for all their entertainment needs. Our newly added Kids and Family category will unlock access to millions of families across India and enrich family consumption. With the best content from India and around the world, available in multiple languages, we aim to be inclusive and an enabler of wider consumption with fewer barriers’’.
JioCinema is introducing the kids and family lineup by hosting the Pokemania festival. This event holds great significance for enthusiasts of the well-known Japanese Pokémon franchise. JioCinema provides access to more than 1000 episodes and 21 movies from the Pokémon series. In honor of this occasion, they will be unveiling a new season every Thursday, commencing on November 16th, starting with Season 12.